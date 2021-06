Mural gallery being unveiled in Five Points Plaza today

AND WHAT THE FUTURE MIGHT HOLDSTARTS AT 6:30 P.M.Micah: A COLORFUL ADDITION ISBEING UNVEILED IN THE DENVERFIVE POINTS NEIGHBORHOOD AHEADOF JUNETEENTH.OUTDOOR MURAL GALLERY.AND BRING MORE PUBLIC ART ANDACTIVATED PUBLIC SPACES TO FIVEPOINTS.LOCATED IN FIVE POINTS PLAZA,YOU'LL FIND COLORFUL PAINTINGS,FRAMES INCLUDED, ON SEVERALBRICK WALLS ALONG THE INTERIOROF THE PLAZA.EIGHT DIFFERENT ARTISTS ARECONTRIBUTING TO THE GALLERY ANDTHE GOAL OF THE WORKS OF ART ISHIGHLIGHT BLACK EXCELLENCE ANDDENVER STRONG CONNECTION TO JAZZMUSIC.WE TALKED TO TWO PEOPLE WHOHELPED ORGANIZE THE EFFORT,ROBERT GRAY AND KWAN ATLAS, BOTHSAY THEY HOPE IT'S ANOTHERREASON FOR PEOPLE TO VISIT FIVEPOINTS.