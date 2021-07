Dabboo Ratnani Calendar launch 2021: Ananya Panday amp up the glam quotient

Budding actress Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to show her hot avatar in a new calendar shoot.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has unveiled the latest edition of his celebrity calendar.

#AnanyaPanday #DabbooRatnani #hotpic #AnanyaPandayhotphotoshoot