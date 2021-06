Liz Truss says UK won’t ‘lower standards’ on trade

International Trade Minister Liz Truss says that the UK is not going to “lower import standards”, such as removing a ban on hormone-injected beef, in the wake of the country's new post-Brexit trade deal with Australia.

She adds that the government is also negotiating the trans-Pacific partnership and are in talks with the United States.

Report by Taylorjo.

