MPs back extension of Covid-19 restrictions until July 19

MPs have approved the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19, after Boris Johnson faced pressure from members of his own party over the delay.The Prime Minister was spared a defeat as Labour backed plans for a four-week delay to the end of lockdown measures, aimed at buying more time for the vaccine programme.
PM faces further pressure from Conservative MPs over lockdown easing
Sky News
