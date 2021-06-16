WEB EXTRA: Workers Put Face Mask On Nearly 200 Foot Tall Statue In Japan

Workers put a giant face mask on this nearly 200-foot statue of a Buddhist goddess in Japan on Tuesday (6/15).
The temple manager said the mask is a prayer for the end of the pandemic.
