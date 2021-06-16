Woman allegedly made disturbing discovery under license plate

A woman said she made a disturbingdiscovery on the car she'd been drivingafter receiving an unexpected alert."Happy birthday to me ... big emergency," saidTikTok user @murasakisweetpotatoes.

"I'm relyingon TikTok, as always, to tell me what the f*** isgoing on.

I was notified like 30 minutes ago thatan AirTag was following me”."I found a tracking device behind the licenseplate of my brother's car that I've beendriving," she said, trying to smile throughwhat appeared to be a horrifying situation."While as a Gemini I feel flattered,as a citizen, I feel concerned ... police took theserial number, so we'll see what happens”.In a follow-up post, the TikToker allegedthat she received a notification from the "Find My"app on her phone that a device was nearby.According to Apple's official website, that featuredis "designed to discourage unwanted tracking”."This could have been completely randomor someone stalking my little brother,"@murasakisweetpotatoes said.She claimed that police told her they were toobusy when she followed up with them about theincident and said she should call back in a week.The incident left commenters spooked."New fear unlocked," one user said.

"Thisis so scary," another wrote