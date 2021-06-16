Security, empty streets ahead of Geneva summit

Geneva's town centre was bracing for a high-stakes presidential summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Extra police officers and military personnel were deployed along the Swiss city's lakefront.
By Una Bergmane*
(FPRI) -- In the context of the new transatlantic rapprochement initiated by the new US administration,..