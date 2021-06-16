Wales fans support Baku orphanage with match for charity

Wales' travelling football fans supported more than just their team in Baku, two and a half thousand miles from home.

The group first forged the link with the Umid Yeri orphanage when Wales met Azerbaijan in a world cup qualifier in 2002.

Now, nearly two decades on, the bond has been strengthened further by the selection of Baku as the host for the side's first two Euro 2020 games.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn