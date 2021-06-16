Euro 2020: are Deschamps's France destined for success?

Karim Benzema returns for France, after five years of international exile, in a side already filled with talent.

Didier Deschamps will hope to repeat what he achieved as a player, winning Euro 2000 two years after claiming the World Cup with France.

Les Bleus still have questions to answer, notably in defence as they try to find the perfect partner for Raphaël Varane.

The 2018 World Cup winners' opener is against Germany, which feels like a make-or-break moment for both sides.

The Guardian's Paul Doyle takes a look at whether France are ready repeat history.