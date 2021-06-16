Rory McIlroy hopes ‘indifferent’ attitude can help him win more majors

A decade after winning his maiden major title in the US Open, Rory McIlroy arrives at Torrey Pines seeking the same “indifferent” attitude behind his breakthrough success.McIlroy stormed to an eight-shot victory at Congressional in 2011, just two months after blowing a four-stroke lead in the Masters following a final round of 80 at Augusta National.
McIlroy explains new attitude for majors
Rory McIlroy explains how he's trying to take pressure off himself at major championship, ahead of searching for a first major..
Sky Sports UK