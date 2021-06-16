Rory McIlroy hopes ‘indifferent’ attitude can help him win more majors

A decade after winning his maiden major title in the US Open, Rory McIlroy arrives at Torrey Pines seeking the same “indifferent” attitude behind his breakthrough success.McIlroy stormed to an eight-shot victory at Congressional in 2011, just two months after blowing a four-stroke lead in the Masters following a final round of 80 at Augusta National.