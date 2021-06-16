The annual four July paradto great falls this summeryear's events were cancellto join the parade is nowopportunities to help theThe parade has been a popuGreat Falls since its firsPeople are excited.

They wand be together.

So, and win as well as we've had insay that the response fromreally exciting.

Then we'lthis year kicking off at 1july 4th.

The parade willof First Avenue South andIt will then continue downturning down Eighth Streetdown Central Avenue Becausweren't possible.

This yeato be the biggest one yet,route, special guests andC130 with the Montana Airkick off the parade followflyovers every 20 minutes.pray great this year, we'rreach out and get some grehave four aviation resourcthe C130 from the Air Natifrom monster um helicopterof Homeland Security and ofrom benefits healthcare.invited.

I hope they showfire departments, law enfoThis is really a day to brand just to celebrate thisbe a great show registratiin this year's Fourth of jopen for $20 per float and