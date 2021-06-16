Man concerned by girlfriend's reaction to his major financial decision

A man is determined to move him and his girlfriend out of his parent's house.But his girlfriend isn't too enthusiastic about it.He explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.He and his girlfriend have lived at his parent's house for two years.When he found a way to get affordable housing, he jumped on the chance, but his girlfriend wasn't excited in the least."they called and offered a move-in next month if we can go today to fill out the applications.

I agreed right away,” he continued.“She’s super upset because I didn’t run it by her first," he wrote .Reddit users thought he should move forward with or without his girlfriend's approval