James Barker Band Celebrates Signing U.S. Record Deal

Canada's own James Barker Band has a lot to celebrate after releasing their new single "Over All Over Again" and landing a U.S. record deal.

Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, band members Bobby Martin, Taylor Abram, Connor Stephen and James Barker discuss their dream come true and Barker opens up about the upcoming arrival of his first baby.

