PM defends border policy as Delta variant spreads

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that “Captain Hindsight needs to adjust his retrospectoscope” in response to Labour leader’s Keir Starmer’s accusation that keeping Britain’s borders open contributed to the spread of the Delta variant.

Report by Taylorjo.

