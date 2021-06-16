iPhone user shares ‘life-changing’ hack for sending pre-scheduled text messages

A TikTok hack showing how to schedule messages on an iPhone has many users surprised.This latest hack, from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), .shows how to use Apple’s automated texting feature to schedule messages in advance.He starts by opening the Shortcuts app and typing the plus button in the top right-hand corner.Then, he selects “Create Personal Automation”.From there, you can choose a time for your automated function.Once you have your time set, click the top right corner again, search for “Messages” and add it to your automated shortcut.It’ll then prompt you to add the message and contact information for your sender.Lastly, McShan suggests turning off the “Ask Before Running” setting; that way, you won’t be prompted right before your scheduled text sends.“I so need this,” one user wrote
