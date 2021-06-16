Bride accused of using her wedding as a 'gift grab'

A bride's wedding registry is going viral for all the wrong reasons.The bridezilla requested a list of very expensive gifts in a now-viral Facebook post that was screenshotted by the Australian news outlet 7news.Many people found her demands to be unthinkable.The registry included designer handbags, a new car, home renovations and cash.She also took the opportunity to ask for luxury skincare, artworks and clothes.The bride expected that wedding guests pay no less than $400 for a gift.She said she is willing to accept lower amounts as long as she is told first.She went so far as to provide a spreadsheet for guests to indicate which gift they are buying from the registry."Who buys a couple a new car for their wedding?

Like where did I go wrong?" a user asked