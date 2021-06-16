The Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected

The Federal Reserve expects to raise interest rates in 2023, an announcement made during the most recent policy meeting.
CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports.
The Federal Reserve expects to raise interest rates in 2023, an announcement made during the most recent policy meeting.
CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports.
Stock markets and Bitcoin price took a slight hit after the Federal Reserve announced plans to increase interest rates twice in..
Here's some of the top takeaways from the Federal Reserve's June meeting.