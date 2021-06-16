Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion After Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Encourage People To Drink Water Instead
Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion After Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Encourage People To Drink Water Instead

$4 billion dollars was wiped off Coca-Cola’s market value after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to encourage people to drink water instead of the sugary drink.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.