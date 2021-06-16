Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion After Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Encourage People To Drink Water Instead

$4 billion dollars was wiped off Coca-Cola’s market value after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to encourage people to drink water instead of the sugary drink.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
$4 billion dollars was wiped off Coca-Cola’s market value after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to encourage people to drink water instead of the sugary drink.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles during a Euro 2020 press conference. CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports.
Portuguese star footballer had shouted 'Drink water' after removing the two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during the..