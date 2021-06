Despite Months Of Promises, No Legal Resolution In Sight For Anjanette Young, City Of Chicago

As of Wednesday, it had been two years, three months, and 26 days since Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked while her home was wrongly raided by Chicago Police.

And despite months of public promises from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city and Young are no closer to resolving the case in court.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.