Thursday, June 17, 2021

City councilman wants to talk to you

Credit: Kris 6 News
Corpus Christi City Councilman Ben Molina would like to talk to you tonight about your concerns in the operations of our city.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED INAPPLYING, WE HAVE A LINK OAPPLYING, WE HAVE A LINK ON OURWEBISTE KRISTV.COM.IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO GET OUTSIDEAND ENJOY THE BAY TOMORROWEVENING COUNCILMAN BEN MOLINIS HOSTING A WALK AND TALKEVENT.{***SOT FULL**}(Ben Molina/City Councilman/Runs :10) "If you see me out inpublic, if you see me here, Iwant people to come up and feelcomfortable asking me aboutwhat’s going on at city hall."{***FULLSCREEN**}THE WALK BEGINS AT 6:30 P-M ATTHE COLE PARK SKATE AREA HEADSTO OLEANDER POINT... AND LOOPSBACK IN TIME FOR A CONCERTSERIES AT THE PARK’SAMPHITHEATRE.THE INFORMAL EVENT GIVES THECOMMUNITY A CHANCE TO ASK

