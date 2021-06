Abbott announces website to donate to Texas border wall

COUSINS AND OTHER SUPPORTERS INTHE COMMUNITY WHO HAVE BEENFOLLOWING THIS CASE SINCE THEBEGINNING.{***OTS**}GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT WILL HOSTFORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ATTHE TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER....TWOWEEKS FROM TODAY.{***VO**}THE FORMER PRESIDENT SAYING HEACCEPTED THE INVITATION TO TOURTHE SOUTHERN BORDER WITH THEGOVERNOR.THIS COMES AFTER THE GOVERNORANNOUNCED PLANS ON SECURINGTEXAS’ BORDERS.....BY BUILDING AWALL....AND HAS ASKED FORDONATIONS TO DO IT.THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCING FROMAUSTIN TODAY.... THAT ANYONE INTHE WORLD CAN DONATE TO HISBORDER WALL PROJECT.HE SAID SAYS SECURING THEBO