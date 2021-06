Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata Police over poll speech| West Bengal| BJP| Oneindia News

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday questioned by the Kolkata Police over a controversial speech while campaigning during West Bengal assembly polls.

The questioning was held virtually after an FIR was registered in Maniktala against Chakraborty.

