Vintage base ball is alive in Cincinnati

It's a throwback game with 1869 rules, happening right here in the Tri-State.

BASEBALL IS KNOWN AS AMERICA'SPASTIME... WITH ROOTS RIGHTHERE IN CINCINNATI.AS REGGIEWILSON TELLS US, A LOCAL CLUBIS OUT TO SHOW THAT SOMETRADITIONS OF THE SPORT ARETIMELESS.DON'T ADJUST YOUR TVSETTINGS... THIS IS NOT ASPORTS SCENE OUT OF 1869.IT'SJUST A GROUP OF GUYS, KICKIN'IT OLD SCHOOL."The average ageis about 40.

Again, great forold people like me."TODDMATTINGLY AND THE BLACKBOTTOM9 PLAY IN A VINTAGE BASEBALLLEAGUE AT JOYCE PARK INFAIRFIELD."It's a gentleman'sgame, you know originally forSport and Exercise is whatthey said.

And we've beenplaying ball with these guysfor 12 years now."YOU MIGHTASK, WHAT IS VINTAGE BASEBALL?ALLOW 10 YEAR PLAYER CHRISTIANOLSSON TO EXPLAIN."It's thepitchers duty to pitch astrikeable ball, and it's thestrikers duty to strike theball.

1869 rules, there wereno gloves.

It's a wood bat,it's a real baseball, it's alittle bit heavier, it's alittle bit bigger.

But otherthan that it's, it's baseball,and it's barehanded."YEAH,BARE HANDS..."We've got acouple of guys on the teamthat have some S shapedfingers." álaughsáMATTINGLY -AFFECTIONATELY KNOWN AS"RABBIT"..."It's not a veryinteresting story." álaughsáISSTAYING TRUE TO TRADITION.AVINTAGE GAME WITH VINTAGEATTIRE TO MATCH."It's a woolknit jersey and canvas pants.And then, you know I'm gearedup underneath the two so youget a 90 degree day out hereand it's, it's a little warm."ON THIS DAY, THE BLACKBOTTOM 9WAS DEFEATED BY THE VETERANRED STOCKINGS, BUT STILL AGOOD TIME WAS HAD BY ALL."It'scompetitive, but it's friendlycompetitive.

Once the gamesare over, We've got a meal setup here we'll all, you know,have some food together andshare some stories."THESE GUYSTIP THEIR CAPS TO BASEBALL'SEVOLUTION, BUT THERE'S NOTHINGLIKE A GOOD THROWBACK.REGGIEWILSON, WCPO 9 SPORTS.ááámusicendsáááTHE BLACKBOTTOM 9 WILL BETRAVELING FOR GAMES OUT OFSTATE OVER THE NEXT TWOMONTHS, BEFORE RETURNING TOTHE TRI-STATE TO PLAY THECINCINNATI BUCKEYES ANDCINCINNATI RED STOCKINGS ONAUGUST 2