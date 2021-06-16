Covington Plaza reimagines the riverfront, opens Friday

A major transformation on Covington’s riverfront is now complete, making the area more walkable and accessible.
The finished Covington Plaza stretches from Greenup Street to Madison Overlook — a journey that took two years to complete.
