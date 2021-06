Starmer: Cummings was 'absolutely right' about PM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the Prime Minister's former senior aide Dominic Cummings "got it absolutely right" that Boris Johnson never wanted a "proper border policy" and that this is why the Delta variant has prevented pubs, clubs, the arts, tourism and travel from resuming without Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

Report by Taylorjo.

