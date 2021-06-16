Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Juneteenth An Official State Holiday

Gov.
JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday, marking the end of slavery in the United States.
Gov.
JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday, marking the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth will now be an Illinois state holiday. On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that made Illinois the 47th..
Watch VideoThe Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of..