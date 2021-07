Lawrence teen who Bill Self befriended dies from cancer

A HEARTFELT MESSAGETONIGHT FROM COACHBILL SELF -- TO THE FAMILYOF A LAWRENCE TEENWHO BATTLED BRAINCANCER.14-YEAR-OLD "NICHOLASPARSCALE" DIED EARLYYESTERDAY MORNING.THE K-U's MEN'SBASKETBALL COACHFORMED A BOND WITHNICHOLAS AFTERAPPEARING ON NICHOLAS'PODCAST -- ANDCONTINUED TO VISIT HIMAFTER THAT.NICHOLAS WROTE A BOOK-- TITLED "WHAT I WISH IKNEW BEFORE CANCER."SELF BOUGHT THE FIRSTONE-HUNDRED COPIES.TODAY -- COACH SELFRELEASED A STATEMENT --HERE'S A PORTION OF IT --QUOTE:"HE FOUGHT TO THE VERYEND AND WASINSPIRATIONAL TO SOMANY WITH HIS COURAGEAND HIS GRIT.

THE FIGHTHE DISPLAYED IS GOING TOHAVE AN IMPACT ON MANYMOVING FORWARD AND HISLEGACY WILL LAST FORYEARS."Suzanne Whee