Juneteenth on its way to becoming a national holiday

A bill that would add Juneteenth as a federal holiday is now heading to President Joe Biden's desk for signature after the House approved the measure Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 415-14.

The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Tuesday night.

This is the first time in nearly 40 years there will be a new federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.

There will now be 12 federal holidays.