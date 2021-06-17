A Sandwich For Every Taste - Samwitch Review

While restrictions to dining in are being implemented in Singapore, people with no other options are resorting to bringing food to secluded locations like parks.We try it out at a nearby park with sandwiches from Samwitch.

This small shop space definitely delivers big flavours and they’re perfect for the takeaway experience.For more Yummy!

Foodies, visityhoo.it/yummyDISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews?

At Yummy!, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover.

As much as possible, we paid for the food.

Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure.

What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit.