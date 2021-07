Wolfgang Van Halen Following In Late Father Eddie's Footsteps

Shortly after Eddie Van Halen died last October, his son, Wolfgang, released a music video for the song, "Distance." It's the lead single from his newly released album "Mammoth WVH," and featured home videos of Wolfgang, his father, Eddie, and mother, Valerie Bertinelli.

All proceeds from "Distance" will go to the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, Eddie's favorite charity.