Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

On June 15, the Senate passed a bill to commemorate the end of slavery in America by establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Last year, Wisconsin Republican Sen.

Ron Johnson blocked the bill, saying it would cost U.S. taxpayers too much money to give federal employees the day off.

But as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained traction this year, Sen.

Johnson dropped his objection.

While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter, Sen.

Ron Johnson, via CNN.

According to CNN, every state except for South Dakota has come to officially commemorate Juneteenth, though only a few recognize it as a paid holiday.

The bill must now pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to be cemented as law.

