Matt Hancock says he isn’t hopeless

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds “I don’t think so!” after being asked whether he is “hopeless” by a reporter.

The Prime Minister’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings published WhatsApp messages which appear to show Boris Johnson referring to him in this way on Twitter.

Report by Taylorjo.

