EU To Reportedly Lift Restrictions for All US Travelers

Business Insider reports that the European Union will drop its ban on travelers from the United States.

On June 16, EU member states reportedly agreed to lift travel restrictions and allow nonessential travel from the U.S. soon.

Deutsche Welle, Agence France-Presse and Reuters were the first to report on the plan.

A formal decision is expected to be announced on June 18.

The lifting of restrictions could reportedly take place in the coming days.

Other countries said to be included in the measure are Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Macau and Hong Kong.

According to Business Insider, the decision applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Countries within the EU can still require a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine upon arrival.