New York celebrates lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions with fireworks| Oneindia News

New Yorkers were jubilant on Tuesday night as they gathered to watch a fireworks display celebrating the end of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.

New York has welcomed the lifting of Covid restrictions by celebrating it with fireworks.

New York is lifting all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70% of the state's adults have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

