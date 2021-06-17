PM Modi says focus must be on repairing and preparing the health infrastructure| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the focus must be on repairing and preparing the health infrastructure as well as the economy for future challenges.

With most states recording a drop in Covid cases and deaths, restrictions put in place to break the chain of transmission are being gradually lifted.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted Wednesday that The decision to increase the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was transparent and based on scientific data.

