Delta COVID-19 Variant Now Accounts for at Least 10 Percent of New US Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported its findings on June 15.

The CDC labeled the Delta variant as a "variant of concern," which means that it may be more transmissible, .

Cause more severe illness, and vaccines may be less effective against it.

[This classification] is based on mounting evidence that the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases when compared to other variants, including B.1.1.7 (Alpha), CDC statement, via NBC News.

Experts say that current vaccines used in the U.S. are effective against this variant, .

But those who have not been vaccinated are especially susceptible.

This is the most dangerous phase of the pandemic coming up for people who are unvaccinated, Dr. Gregory Poland, Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, via NBC News.

The Delta variant was first detected in India