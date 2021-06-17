Canadian girl gives granddad haircut without realising the razor's guard fell off

A little girl was giving her granddad a haircut but failed to realise the razor's guard had fallen off.

Filmed by Carissa Verbeek, this hilarious video features the filmer's daughter giving her granddad a summer haircut.

However, it's too late before anyone finds out that the trimmer's guard had fallen off.

Verbeek said: "Granddaughter giving her papa a haircut.

When no one was paying attention and thinking everything was going good, the guard fell off and... oops!

"Thankfully, he's the best papa and just went with the flow.

He knew what the end result would be when the buzzer started making the 'sound' in his hair." This footage was filmed in Abbotsford, Canada, on June 4.