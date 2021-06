Las Vegas cooks at 116°, sets record as monsoon forecast shows little relief

The desert is supposed to be hot but an oppressive stretch of heat in Las Vegas has set a new record, and forecasts are flirting with all-time high temperatures with very little relief in sight.

In the upper 80s and low 90s.THANKS DANI..AND...THIS PROLONGED HEATWAVE..... ACROSS THE WEST... HASMANY ASKING...WHEN COULD WE SEE..... THEMONSOON RAINS... ARRIVE...THE LAST TWO YEARS..

HAVEBEEN DUDS WHEN IT COMES TOQUENCHING OUR DESERT..HERE’S 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JOE BARTELS!EVEN WHEN THE SUN HAS GONEDOWN..THE OPRESSIVE HEATPERSISTS..WE LEARNED..

FORECASTSAREN’T EXACTLY FAVORABLE..

FOR"THE MONSOON."WHICH..

OFFICIALLY KICKEDOFF THIS WEEK!"RIGHT NOW WE ARE UNDER ANEXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RIDGE OFHIGH-PRESSURE AND THEN HIS PUSHTEMPERATURES TO THE EXTREMES.

"KATE GUILLET..AND HERFELLOW METEROLOGISTS AT THENATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LASVEGASARE WATCHING THE SIZZLINGNUMBERS..

BREAK RECORDS!"IT IS NORMALLY HOT IN THEDESERT BUT THE TEMPERATURES WERESEEING TODAY AND TOMORROW AREGOING TO BE APPROACHING ALL TIMERECORD VALUES FOR LAS VEGAS ANDTHOSE TYPES OF TEMPERATURES WEDON’T SEE EVERY YEAR.

"KATE SAYS..

ANOTHER RECORDSTREAK IS ALSO ON THE LINE.THE ALL TIME LONGESTSTRETCH OF 115 PLUS..

IS 4SWELTERING DAYS..IN LAS VEGASCURRENT FORECASTS AREFLIRTING WITH THAT...AND RELIEF..

IS NOTLOOKING LIKELY."WHEN IT COMES TO MONSOONMOISTURE WE ARE NOT SEEING THATAT LEAST IN THE NEXT SEVEN DAYSAND THEN THE OUTLOOK FOR JULYAUGUST SEPTEMBER IS NOT SHOWINGA STRONG INDICATOR OF BEINGABOVE NORMAL PRECIPITATION ORBELOW NORMAL PRECIPITATION AS OFRIGHT NOW WILL HAVE TO WAIT ANDSEE."THE MONSOON SHIFT..USUALLY HAPPENS AROUND FOURTH OFJULY..AND LASTS UNTIL LABOR DAYIN SEPTEMBER..HIGH WINDS..

FLOODINGRAINS..

AND DEADLY LIGHTNING AREALL POSSIBLE.THIS YEAR..

BRINGS A NEWWARNING SYSTEM..

TO CLARKCOUNTY.NEW TO THE SEASON THIS YEAR ASWE’VE NOW SPLIT UP CLARK COUNTYCELL BEFORE IF WE ISSUED A FLASHFLOOD WARNING OR A SEVERETHUNDERSTORM WARNING IT WOULDALERT THE ENTIRE COUNTY IF ITWAS ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTY SO IFYOU WERE IN MESQUITE YOU WOULDGET ALERTED FOR SOMETHING THATWAS HAPPENING IN LAUGHLIN.

"THE IDEA IS TO NOT FLOODPEOPLE WITH WARNINGS ON THEIRPHONES..AND FOR PEOPLE IN TARGETEDAREAS TO TAKE THEM MORESE