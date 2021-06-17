Biden and Putin Meet Face to Face at Geneva Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time in their respective roles in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.

I wish you both presidents a fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world, Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland, via 'The New York Times'.

The meeting marks the final significant leg of Biden's trip abroad that began with meeting Queen Elizabeth II and continued with the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

The tone of the more than two-hour meeting between the leaders was in stark contrast to Biden's predecessor.

It comes amid strained tensions between the nations due to several issues including Russian hacking of U.S. elections, .

Biden's characterization of Putin as a "killer," .

And recent humanitarian concerns following the arrest of several Russian journalists.

U.S.-Russian relations have accumulated a lot of issues that require a meeting at the highest level, and I hope that our meeting will be productive, Vladmir Putin, Russian President, via 'The New York Times'.

The meeting was characterized as "straight forward" and amicable by both President Biden and President Putin.

I told President Putin that our agenda is not against Russia or anyone else, it is for for the American people, Joe Biden, U.S. President, via 'The New York Times'.

There has been no hostility.

On the contrary, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit, Vladimir Putin, Russian President, via 'The New York Times'