Friday, June 18, 2021

Streets of Spanish capital flooded after storm blasts city

Streets of Spanish capital flooded after storm blasts city

A severe thunderstorm moved into Madrid on Wednesday (June 16) with strong rain, gusty wind, and hail.

Streets in the capital were underwater after the heavy rains.

Spain’s Meteorological Agency had issued a yellow warning for Madrid.

