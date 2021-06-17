Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin Hail Positive Talks

After three hours of talks US President Biden & Russian President Putin said their first summit was positive & without threats.
Plus, as the US lifts more pandemic restrictions there are new worries over the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.
After three hours of talks US President Biden & Russian President Putin said their first summit was positive & without threats.
Plus, as the US lifts more pandemic restrictions there are new worries over the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Both U.S. and Russian presidents described their meeting in Geneva in positive terms at their first face-to-face meeting in Geneva,..
President Joe Biden discussed his talks with Vladimir Putin and took questions from reporters following his hours-long meeting with..