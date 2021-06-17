Glorious video show miles of poppies blooming across the English countryside

Stunning video show miles of glorious red poppies blooming in the English countryside.

The colourful spectacle was captured in a field in the village of Lilleshall, near Newport, Shrops., on Wednesday afternoon (16/6).The fields were ablaze with the the dazzling red blooms, which have been glowing in the summer sun as the wildflowers return.

The crop is harvested for the seeds and the distinctive red petals are expected to fall off in the coming days when the rain arrives.

Poppies are believed to have arrived in seed corn brought to our shores by Neolithic farmers 5,000 years ago.Many see them as a sign of remembrance for both World Wars as the plant became a common sight on battlefields.They sprang from the earth which had been churned up by fighting and inspired the famous war poem "In Flanders Field" written by Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae in 1915.This video was filmed on the 16th June 2021.