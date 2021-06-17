Volkswagen ID.3 Design Preview in Greece

Astypalea is on course to become a smart, sustainable island.

The first electric vehicles, including the first fully electric police car in Greece, were taken into service today in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis.

The first public and private charging points were also inaugurated.

The event marked the launch of the transition to full electrification on Astypalea.

In the coming years, the island wants to switch to smart sustainable mobility and completely modernizing its energy system.

Volkswagen and the Greek government signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect last November.