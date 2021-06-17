Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC Design in blue-silver

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (length/width/height: 5469/1921/1510 millimetres) is a classic three-box saloon.

Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille.

This is highly recognisable by its vertical, three-dimensional trim strips.

The word mark MAYBACH is elegantly integrated into the chrome surround of the grille.

It features a fixed quarterlight in the C-pillar.

Exclusivity is emphasised by the Maybach brand logo on the C-pillar.

On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors.

The exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be enhanced by a two-tone paint finish with a dividing line which is applied by hand to the highest quality standards.

This is available as optional equipment, as is the DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology.

This allows new functions, e.g.

The projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead.

DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors.