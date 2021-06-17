2021 Subaru Outback Offroad driving

Introduced on the market since 1995, the Outback with the MY21 has now reached its sixth generation and constant development has led it to transform this model from a station-wagon into a crossover-SUV, perfectly in line with the tastes evolution of International customers.

Subaru’s technicians, designers and marketing experts, worked to create a vehicle that could led their customers in their daily lives and could be consistent with their lifestyle.

An excellent dynamism, guaranteed by the Subaru Symmetrical AWD transmission and the Boxer engine, space and comfort on board and with an external image well representative of these functions.

The new 2021 Subaru Outback it’s a “container” where aesthetics are indissolubly combined with the “substance” of the most advanced technologies, able to guarantee the highest standards both in terms of drivability and active, passive and preventive safety.

The sensations it transmit to the driver stimulate his curiosity, encouraging him to broaden his horizons to explore new itineraries.