Political parrot says 'Up the Democrats!' every time Joe Biden comes on the TV

Meet the chatty parrot who squawks "Up the Democrats!'

Whenever he sees US president Joe Biden appear on the TV.

Lucky Angel is an African Grey parrot who has a fascination with the news - and hilariously squawks "Trump's a w*nker" when the former president appears too.

Fortunately, his political learnings match that of his owner Marie McAleavey, 50, who finds endless amusement in his ramblings.Marie said: "He watches the news with me, I have him in the main room where the TV is he just loves the news.

One time I was talking on the phone and I was saying that Trump's a bloody w*nker and he picked up on it, and I said 'up the Democrats!'

And he wouldn't stop.

When Biden is on TV he he just says it automatically."*Videos filmed throughout 2021.