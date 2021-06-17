Delhi court orders release of jailed activists, police accused of delay | Oneindia News

The CBSE presented the proposed marking scheme for evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1; A Delhi court has ordered the release of student-activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha - who remained imprisoned despite being granted bail two days ago; Twitter India's chief was questioned by the Delhi Police last month in the case involving an alleged "Congress toolkit", sources revealed to the media today.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

