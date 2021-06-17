'We thought it was a snake': Family stumbles across giant earthworm in Australia

Stephen Jackson filmed as one of his daughters picked up a giant earthworm they thought was a snake.

A family found a huge earthworm while out for a walk in Sunshine Coast, Australia.

Jackson said: "We were on a bushwalk with our four daughters, not long after heavy rains in the area.

Our daughter Sasha found it, she is the one holding it.

"Our kids are complete animal freaks and have loads of pets and rescued creatures: snails, magpies, praying mantis, sugar glider, spiders, tree frogs, bearded dragons etc.

At first glance, we thought it was a snake but it turned out to be a giant earthworm.

"They are native to the area, but not often seen, so it was pretty exciting!

When we got back to the small museum type building, they had a handwritten sign saying to keep an eye out for evidence of them after the heavy rainfall." This footage was filmed on April 7.