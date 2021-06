Satya Nadella appointed as chairman of Microsoft's board, gets more powers | Oneindia News

Microsoft on Wednesday named chief executive Satya Nadella as chairman of its board.

Nadella was unanimously elected head of the Microsoft board of directors.

Nadella, who took over from Steve Ballmer in February 2014, made Microsoft more relevant in a new tech world led by mobile-focused rivals such as Apple and Google.

#SatyaNadella #Microsoft #MicrosoftChairman