PM is 'squarely behind' Matt Hancock, says minister

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "squarely behind" Matt Hancock, whilst adding that he has no doubt that "there are more sides to this story than the one that we're being shown".

It comes after former adviser Dominic Cummings released images of private messages which appear to show the PM calling the health secretary "hopeless".

Report by Patelr.

